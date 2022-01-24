Two Douglas County residents have been indicted on separate murder charges stemming from domestic disputes.
Antoine Lattimore, 47, of Lithia Springs and Kaiysa Robinson, 40, of Douglasville were among the 15 criminal cases that were indicted by the grand jury last week.
According to his six-page indictment, Lattimore is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (family violence), and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
The indictment stated that Lattimore fatally shot Takara Herren, who was a ‘non-siblings living in the same household’ at the Villas at West Ridge Apartments at Villa Ridge Drive in Lithia Springs.
The alleged shooting took place around 3 p.m. on July 27.
Lattimore is accused of shooting Herren in the chin with a semi-automatic pistol, according to the arrest warrant.
He is free on a $400,000 bond, according to court records.
Robinson was indicted for the June 12 murder of Jarmichael Brown, according to court records.
Robinson allegedly shot Brown in the neck in her Duralee Lane apartment on the morning of June 12.
Robinson was finally taken into custody in December after five months on the run.
Police had put out a $2,500 award for information leading to her arrest.
Police were called to the Millwood Park Apartments just before 11 a.m. after a report of a domestic dispute.
Officers found Brown shot to death inside Robinson’s apartment, according to the AJC. Brown was 31 and lived in Powder Springs, the newspaper reported.
Robinson is being held without bond, but petitioned the court last month for another bond hearing. The hearing is set for next month.
Reginald Scott, 53, was indicted on child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes charges.
Scott, who has a Houston, Texas, address listed on his arrest warrant, is accused of molesting a seven-year-old female between August 2017 and May 2018, according to an arrest warrant.
Scott is accused of isolating the victim from other family members to commit the sexual crimes, according to the arrest warrant.
He was arrested in December and is being held without bond.
Other indictments include
• Michelle Jackson, aggravated assault
• Terresha Lucas, terroristic threat
• Rasham Cofield, second degree burglary
• Kevin Walker, bail jumping
• Michael Griffin, armed robbery
• Kaiysa Robinson, malice murder
• Antoine Lattimore, malice murder
• Daniel Collinsworth, aggravated assault
• Reginald Scott, child molestation
• Keon Brown, possession of a controlled substance
• Terence Cook, aggravated assault
• Mark Sims, Michael Sims, Deandre Sims, Orlandus Sims, and Kaci Alexander, aggravated battery
• Flora Lyons, terroristic threats
• Keyshon Dawson, violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.