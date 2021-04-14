Two Lithia Springs residents have been charged with theft for allegedly taking over $300 worth of clothing from a discount retail store.
Makensie Gentry, 28, and Gregory Davis, 31, were arrested on April 10 on theft by shoplifting charges stemming from a Jan. 16 incident this year.
According to two separate arrest warrants, Gentry and Davis took clothing valued at $379.51 from the Walmart located on Thornton Road.
The warrant stated they removed the clothing and placed the items in a book bag in addition to placing a lower price tag on one of the items.
The incident took place between 6-6:30 p.m. on Jan. 16.
Although they have the same listed address on separate warrants, it was not stated what their relationship is to each other.
In addition, two drug related warrants were issued for Davis for possession of meth and possession of drug related objects.
He posted an $8,000 bond on Tuesday, according to jail records.
Gentry was also charged with two counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects. She was denied bond because of a probation violation.
In February, a warrant was issued for her arrest for violating terms of her probation. An arrest warrant stated she was arrested in Cobb County on two drug charges and had not paid $855.50 in court charges.
Gentry was currently serving three years probation for a DUI charge in Douglas County.
She was ordered to serve three years probation, fined $300, ordered into a drug program and was expected to perform 40 hours of community service, according to court documents.
This wasn’t the first time that Gentry has been charged with theft.
In April 2013, Gentry was charged with helping steal $2,200 worth of jewelry.
In July of 2013, the charges were dropped although a co-defendant pled guilty.
“Although probable cause existed to arrest and accuse the above-named defendant, the evidence, in light of the guilty plea of the co-defendant, would likely be insufficient to prove the defendant’s guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” an assistant district attorney wrote in a nolle prosequi on July 9, 2013.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.