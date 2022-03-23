Two people are dead and another person is in critical condition after a triple shooting Monday night in Paulding County.
The shootings took place at a residence on Chesapeake Way in Rockmart in western Paulding, according to Sgt. Ashley Henson.
Henson said someone from the house where the shootings occurred called Paulding E-911 at around 10:49 p.m. on Monday reporting a triple shooting. The caller told authorities that two individuals came to the home and met with the three male victims. Henson said that for reasons not yet known, the victims were shot and then the two other individuals left the residence.
Paulding detectives are asking anyone who may have any information regarding the shootings to call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047 or send a message via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
Henson said that all tipsters can remain anonymous.
