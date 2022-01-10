Two men were indicted on child molestation charges in two separate cases before a Douglas County grand jury.
Hector Santos, 22, of Douglasville, and Abraham Hardy, 39, of York, S.C., were indicted on child molestation charges by the grand jury.
In addition, the grand jury returned true bills of indictments in 21 criminal cases on Friday.
Santos is accused of standing over a child under the age of 16 years old while she was asleep, and touching himself, according to an arrest warrant.
The alleged incidents happened between July 1 and July 31, 2021 at a McIntosh Road address, according to the warrant.
Santos has remained in jail since his Oct. 15, 2021, arrest, according to jail records.
He was denied bond on Oct. 18, 2021, with the judge citing the fact that he was a “significant danger to the victim,” according to court documents.
Hardy was arrested on Jan. 22, 2020 on seven counts of child molestation, four counts of aggravated sexual battery and an enticing child for indecent purposes charges, according to jail records.
He posted a $50,900 bond on May 14, 2020, according to jail records.
Other indictment includes
• Michele Aiken, identity fraud
• Crystal Mote, criminal damage to property in the second degree
• Marcel Brantley and Chantille Brantley, aggravated assault
• Marcel Brantley, obstruction of an officer
• Jayden Spivey and Jeremiah Watts, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
• Jon Dyer, burglary in the two counts of second degree burglary, aggravated assault
• Rebecca Cleveland, theft by taking
• Frank Tolbert, III, aggravated battery
• Jerry Williams, aggravated assault
• Deerie Lewis and Allijah Noel, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
• Hector Santos, child molestation
• Jason McDuffy, Tina Person and Lance Penny, theft by shoplifting
• William Houston, terroristic threats and acts
• Wallace Scott, aggravated assault
• Turan Melton, criminal attempt to commit a felony
• Brandon Belli and Rachel Rogers, trafficking meth or amphetamine
• Brandon Belli, sale of meth
• Abraham Hardy, child molestation
