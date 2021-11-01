The Douglasville Planning Commission is scheduled to hold hearings Tuesday on rezoning requests that would bring two new town home neighborhoods to the Fairburn Road area near the Interstate 20 interchange.
SA Land Group is the developer for both proposals, which are on the agenda for the planning commission’s 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday at the Douglasville Conference Center.
The developer is asking that 13.83 acres on Vansant Road in unincorporated Douglas County just south of the Fairburn Road/I-20 interchange be annexed into the city and the zoning changed from county zoning Residential Low Density (R-LD) to Planned Residential District (PRD) in the city.
Plans submitted to the city call for 144 town homes on the site, which would result in 10.4 units per acre. The majority of the town homes would be three bedrooms and 2 ½ bathrooms, with garages and other options, plans show. The development proposes one full-access driveway into the property from Vansant Road.
A second hearing Tuesday will be held for a SA Land Group’s request for a change in zoning from Planned Unit Development District (PUD) zoned property to amend the special stipulations of zoning of an 18.5 acre tract of land just north of I-20 at the intersection of South Burnt Hickory Road and Midway Road.
Plans for this development call for 66 town homes and 28 single-family detached residences on the site, which would result in 5.1 units per acre. The developer is proposing one driveway into and out of the development on South Burnt Hickory.
Members of the public can speak at the hearings Tuesday by attending the meeting. The planning commission is expected to vote on both items with recommendations that the city council either approve or deny the rezoning requests.
The city council is expected to take up both requests at its next set of meetings Nov. 10 and 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.