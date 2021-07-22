Bryant Goodwin knew something was wrong immediately when his son called him in the early morning hours on the Fourth of July.
Goodwin said that his 11-year-old son, Calil Gillis, never calls unless it is an emergency.
That morning was a big emergency at the family’s Greenbrook Drive home in Douglasville.
Calil was awakened because the house was hot. He started going through the house when he encountered smoke coming from the vents.
After he looked out his bedroom window, he saw flames coming from the house.
Calil and his 14-year-old sister, Takia Gillis, woke up their six-year-old brother, Giovanni Goodwin, and two cousins that were spending the night.
They put into use the fire drill that Goodwin practices them each month.
“I really don’t know if your kids be listening when you do it,” said Goodwin as he fought back tears. “I just thank God they did it right. We practice the fire drill with perfection because I wanted to make sure they knew what to do. By the grace of God our little hero saved everybody.”
By the time fire crews arrived on the scene at 7 a.m., the two-story house was engulfed in flames. It was a total loss.
The family, which just moved to Douglas County in April, lost everything.
“We can replace the material things,” said Goodwin’s wife, Charetta Pryor Goodwin. “I can’t replace my kids.”
On Thursday’s morning, the family was at fire headquarters where Calil and Takia were called "heroes" by the department’s top brass.
“You are my new heroes,” said Deputy Chief Miles Allen, who was on the scene of the fire. “You all did the right thing, and I’m proud of you.”
Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette gave the Fire Chief's Citizen's Award to Calil and a Certificate of Appreciation to Takia for their actions.
Allen give them each a $50 gift card.
While talking to Giovanni on the morning of the fire, Allen said the little boy's toy cars and suitcase were in ashes.
Allen bought him a new set of toy cars.
The youngster’s eyes lit up when Allen gave him the box.
The fire leaders paid for the gift cards, trophies and awards out of their own pockets.
As the parents fought back tears while doing news interviews, Calil hugged his dad.
“I’m still shook up from this,” Calil said. “It was hard to process that our house had burnt down.”
Pryor Goodwin said they have been overwhelmed at the community support they have received.
“We just moved here, people really don’t know us,” she said. “We have received a lot of help. It is really warms your heart to know that people care.”
The couple’s supervisor at Sweeper Corporation of America has set up a Gofundme.com account to help the family get re-established.
They work as street sweepers overnight and Goodwin was making his round at Arbor Place Mall when Calil called. His wife, Pryor Goodwin, was all the way in Riverdale when got the emergency call.
“I was doing about 90 mph to get to my kids,” she said.
Goodwin said he drove past his kids heading into the subdivision. He said he taught them to move as far away from the house in the case of a fire.
“This is the perfect example and why we emphasize to check your fire alarms every month,” Jolivette said. “I’ve done this a long time, I’ve seen the other side of how this turns out. These kids did the right thing.”
Calil said he was the last one to exit the house as he was trying to get to the garage to get some buckets.
“I was going to put the fire out,” he said. “It was so smokey in the house that I couldn’t see any thing. I decided to leave.”
