Among the voters who their cast ballots early in the U.S. Senate runoff was Douglas County’s most famous resident, media mogul Tyler Perry.
Records from the state show Perry voted in-person last Friday at Boundary Waters Aquatics Center.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Among the voters who their cast ballots early in the U.S. Senate runoff was Douglas County’s most famous resident, media mogul Tyler Perry.
Records from the state show Perry voted in-person last Friday at Boundary Waters Aquatics Center.
In the Nov. 8 general election, the records show that Perry voted on election day at Factory Shoals Middle School near his $100 million mansion.
More than 1.7 million Georgia voters cast ballots last week ahead of the runoff, a sure sign that interest is high in the contest between incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
The 352,953 ballots cast on Friday, the final day for early voting, shattered the previous one-day record for early voting in Georgia set ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The statewide total includes 5,452 votes cast by Douglas County residents on Friday.
Counting absentee and military voters, the total turnout reached 1.85 million, 26.4% of active Georgia voters.
In Douglas County, 31,755 voters cast their ballots early over the eight days of early voting in the county. That is 32.8% of the county’s 96,726 active voters. Douglas had a higher percentage of early votes among active voters than any other county in the state with at least 100,000 people and the second highest percentage among registered voters in large counties behind only Fulton.
Warnock received more votes than Walker in the Nov. 8 general election, capturing 49.4% of the vote to 48.5% for the Republican. But since neither candidate won more than 50% of the vote, state law requires a runoff to decide the victor.
Democrats have expressed concern about the relatively low number of absentee ballots turned in ahead of the runoff, citing legislation the Republican-controlled General Assembly passed last year requiring voters to show a photo ID to vote absentee and significantly limiting the number of absentee ballot drop boxes.
But Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the strong early voting turnout shows the new law works.
“Georgia has struck the perfect balance between accessibility and security,” Raffensperger said. “These historic turnout levels emphasize that any lawful voter who wants to cast a ballot can do so easily.”
Tuesday is Election Day. Polling locations across the state will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov to find your polling place and other information.
A report by Dave Williams with Capitol Beat News Service was used in this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.