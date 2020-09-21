With six days left until the deadline to respond to the U.S. Census, government officials across the state are launching a campaign to ensure everyone completes the survey before Sept. 30.
Local governments have worked for 18 months to inform the public about taking the census. But the COVID-19 pandemic shifted the focus from the census since its launch date on April 1.
Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) and Association of County Commissioners Georgia (ACCG) officials introduced their “10-10-10” strategy this week for government leaders to inform the public of the benefits of the once-in-a-decade headcount.
GMA Executive Director Larry Hanson held a virtual press briefing on Monday afternoon with four government officials from across the state, including including East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, Rome City Commissioner Wendy Davis and Moultrie Mayor Bill McIntosh.
“As of (Monday), Georgians have 10 days to take 10 minutes and answer 10 questions that will help their communities for the next 10 years,” Hanson said during that briefing. “Currently, Georgia ranks 48th in the country with the percentage of the total enumerated households. We can and must do better. Georgia would accrue a loss of $3,850 for each undercounted person per year over the next decade.”
He said this census is the first to rely heavily on online responses, and he noted there are residents in rural areas who may not have broadband access who need to complete the survey. Local libraries are open and have kiosks set up for residents to take the census.
“Completing the census is one of the most important and easiest actions Georgians can take to help their communities,” ACCG Executive Director Dave Wills said in a release. “Time is running out quickly, so it is absolutely imperative that county and city officials use every tool to promote census participation to make sure local governments get their full share of federal funding.”
Davis said the census also has consequences on economic development, especially when it comes to companies that are looking to expand to other cities or states.
“The first thing they look at are the census numbers and the demographics to see how our communities are growing,” she said. “They see growing as thriving. Most people don’t want to bring their business to a community that is not thriving.”
Census data determines the distribution of about $1.5 trillion of federal funding across state and local governments. The 2010 census provided $15.88 billion to Georgia based on a count of 9,687,653 people statewide, according to the U.S. Census Bureau website.
This year, it has been estimated that each person in Carroll County is worth $2,300 in federal funds; each person in Douglas County entitles that government to somewhere north of $3,000 in funding.
As of Sunday, Georgia’s response rate was 61.7%, almost 5% less than the national response rate of 66.1%. In Douglas County, two out of every three residents have taken the survey. Carroll County’s response rate was 63.9%.
In Douglasville the rate as of Sunday was 63.3%. In Carrollton, the response was 58.3%, while the rate in Villa Rica was 67.8%.
McIntosh said this “yardstick” also helps determine political representation in electoral districts for every level of government, from Congress to state legislatures to municipalities and school boards.
“The census gears up every 10 years and, because of that, it’s not in consideration during all the intervening years,” McIntosh said. “This almost amounts to having to reinvent the wheel every 10 years. We have to re-impress on our citizens the purpose and significance of the census process and the necessity for participation by all our citizens.”
He said “unfamiliarity” and “misconceptions” about the census might prevent people from taking the survey. The information collected from the survey cannot be shared by the U.S. Census Bureau to any other government agency for 72 years. In the case of the 2020 census, that’s 2092.
Overall, 43 Georgia counties have increased their self-response rates since the 2010 census. But others, including Douglas and Carroll counties, are lagging when it comes to getting responses in.
The original purpose of the census is to determine how states are apportioned seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. But in the 230 years since the first population count was conducted, the census has assumed more importance.
Like other states, Georgia uses census data to draw district maps for both the state House and Senate. Census counts are also the basis for how county commission districts are drawn, and how city council wards for towns like Villa Rica, Douglasville and Carrollton are mapped.
During the 2010 census, nearly one-quarter of the population of both Douglas and Carroll counties was not counted, meaning that each county lost millions of dollars over the past decade for social, health and other services.
“It is imperative right now that, although we are socially distanced, that we are strategically connected and singularly focused on our census and making sure that we count,” Johnson said. “There is nothing real more important going on right now.”
