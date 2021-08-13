Douglas County grew in population over the last decade and became much more diverse, data from the 2020 U.S. Census released Thursday show.
The county grew to 144,237 people in 2020, compared with 132,403 in the 2010 Census, a change of 11,834 people, or 8.9%.
The city of Douglasville had an 11.9% increase in population, from 30,961 in 2010 to 34,650 in 2020.
The first data showing Douglas County had become a majority-minority county came out in 2015 and the 2020 Census solidifies the earlier data.
In Douglas County, 69,870 people (48.4%) identified as only Black or African American, 52,285 people (36.2%) identified as only white, and 16,035 (11.1%) identified as Hispanic or Latino.
In the 2010 Census, 52.5% of the county’s population identified as white, 39.5% identified as Black and 8.4% identified as Hispanic or Latino.
Over the past decade, the county gained 17,580 people who identify as Black or African American, an increase of 33.6%, and lost 17,173 people who identify as only white, a decrease of 24.7%. The county gained 4,910 people who identified as Hispanic or Latino, an increase of 44% since 2010.
In the city of Douglasville, 22,585 people (65.2%) identified as only Black or African American in 2020, 7,459 people (21.5%) identified only as white and 3,144 (9.1%) identified as Hispanic or Latino.
The Black population increased in the city 30.6% over the last decade, the white population decreased 33.1% and the Hispanic or Latino population increased 40.2%.
The data shows Douglas County is the 18th largest of Georgia’s 159 counties.
Georgia’s population grew to 10,711,908, making the Peach State the eighth most populous state in the country.
The General Assembly will use the Census data to redraw Georgia’s congressional and legislative districts during a special legislative session this fall.
