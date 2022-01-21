WASHINGTON — Every Republican in the U.S. Senate and two Democrats on Wednesday night rejected a proposed change in the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation, dealing a major blow to attempts in Congress to counter restrictive voting laws passed in the states.
In a 48-52 vote, two Democrats — Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia — voted against weakening the Senate’s 60-vote threshold specifically to advance two voting rights bills, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.
In a sign of the importance of the moment and the issue, senators voted while seated at their desks, after they spent most of Wednesday debating the special carve out for the filibuster on voting rights legislation. Applause was heard at the conclusion of the vote.
Democrats said the proposed rule change was carefully crafted and tailored for a one-time use, and necessary because of united GOP opposition to the two massive voting bills, which would set federal standards for voting access.
“History is watching us,” said Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, who invoked the civil rights movement and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. “Our children are counting on us. And I hope that we will have the courage to do what is right for our communities and for our country.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that while he expected the vote to fail, he wanted senators to be on the record on whether to change the rules of the Senate to allow a simple majority to pass the voting rights measures.
“How will the members of this body expand and protect the most basic right, the right to vote, from forces right now in the 21st century conspiring to take it away?” the New York Democrat said. “And win, lose or draw, we are going to vote. We are going to vote — especially when the issue relates to the beating heart of our democracy, as voting rights does.”
Earlier, in a separate vote, Republican senators on a party-line vote also opposed advancing voting rights legislation to a debate.
Sinema had said she opposed changing the filibuster rules because she felt it would only add to political polarization and that the Senate needed to work to pass any legislation on a bipartisan level. She has said she does support voting rights legislation.
Manchin made similar arguments about the filibuster on the floor Wednesday.
Manchin pointed to the bipartisan infrastructure bill that both parties were able to send to the president’s desk, after much negotiation.
“We can do it again, we truly can,” he said. “We can make it easier to vote.”
Manchin was tasked with gaining the support of 10 Republicans for the Freedom to Vote Act, but has not been able to pick up any GOP support. And only one Republican senator has spoken in support of the John Lewis Act, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.
