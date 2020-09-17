With less than 50 days until the Nov. 3 general election, Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs in an unusual election cycle.
Ordinarily, only one U.S. Senate seat is decided in each state in a given election year. Once elected, the senator serves for six years and their terms are staggered.
But because former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson retired in December 2019, that puts both of Georgia’s Senate seats on the ballot this November.
In one of those races, Georgia voters will choose between Democrat Jon Ossoff or the Republican incumbent, David Perdue. The other Senate race features two prominent Republicans, including incumbent Kelly Loeffler, Doug Collins, and Atlanta pastor Raphael Warnock and other Democrats in what will be a special election; if no candidate gets at least 50% of the vote in that race, it will go to a runoff.
Loeffler was appointed to fill out Isakson’s term by Gov. Brian Kemp.
The upcoming election will determine if Democrats can flip the Senate, making Georgia a competitive state that could be won by either party with a small number of votes.
Ossoff, an investigative journalist, ran for office in the 2017 special election against Karen Handel for Georgia’s 6th congressional district. Perdue is running for re-election for the first time.
Since mid-March, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected small business owners, some who might be struggling to make ends meet. In a phone interview Thursday, Ossoff said the federal government needs to act faster.
“Small business owners need direct relief and they needed it a few months ago, but the Senate has been on vacation,” he said. “The federal government needs to prioritize working families and small businesses. A lot of our small businesses, including many in Douglas and Carroll counties, are really suffering right now.”
Ossoff is eager to promote his own agenda, which includes expanding health care access, ensuring debt-free college tuition and rooting out corruption.
“David Perdue has been deceiving the public,” Ossoff said. “(He) voted to allow healthcare providers to deny coverage to patients with cancer, diabetes or any other pre-existing condition. He’s been running ads across our state, spending millions of dollars, claiming the opposite.”
RealClear Politics on Friday ranked the Perdue-Ossoff race a toss-up, as Perdue maintains a slight lead within the margin of error.
Ossoff said he is focused on ensuring that families in Douglas and Carroll have more healthcare choices at lower costs, while working to save rural hospitals and invest in new clinics and an expanded health care workforce.
Ossoff’s plan to address health care calls for expanding Medicaid to cover some 500,000 Georgians who would be eligible for coverage, and an affordable public option for those who do not receive health care benefits through an employer.
“This pertains to families in Carroll and Douglas when it comes to the prices of prescription drugs,” he said. “We need to crack down on price gouging, introduce more competition, let people buy into a public-private option and strengthen protections for Georgians with preexisting conditions. We need to provide more access to healthcare.”
With economic development increasing the role of manufacturing in west Georgia, Ossoff said the federal government should invest in new infrastructure programs and reform the tax code to increase the number of manufacturing jobs.
“We need folks who are committed to bring jobs here and revitalizing America’s manufacturing sector,” he said.
Early voting for the November election begins in less than a month on Oct. 12, and Ossoff encouraged voters to see Nov. 3 as the last chance to cast their ballots in the upcoming election.
“Don’t wait until the last minute,” Ossoff said. “Don’t think of Nov. 3 as Election Day. Think of that day as the last chance to vote. Make a plan to vote on the early side of the early voting period.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.