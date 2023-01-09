A landmark U.S. Supreme Court case could have significant ripple effects on the government’s ability to protect the nation’s waterways.

The court is expected to decide the battle over property rights and environmental regulations in the coming months in a longstanding lawsuit involving the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fining an Idaho couple for not getting a permit before starting to build a home on protected wetlands. The 2007 case could result in further changes to the federal Clean Water Act, which has recently been revised with regulations that environmentalists praise for returning protections to millions of acres. President Joe Biden’s administration rewrote the navigable water rule in late December to align more closely with the standard in place for several decades before it was broadened under the Obama administration in 2015. Several years later, President Donald Trump’s administration greatly reduced enforcement. This resulted in exempting hundreds of projects from federal Army Corps of Engineers approval, including Twin Pines Minerals’ mining plans several miles from the Okefenokee, the country’s largest blackwater swamp.

