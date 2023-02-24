Actor, filmmaker and businessman Stephen Rollins has been involved with charities for most of his life, a calling he says he got from his mother, Dianne. The 1989 Lithia Springs High School grad said he’s always had a special place in his heart for women and children, military families, and those affected by cancer, which killed both of his parents in 1996.

Last year, a friend who was already volunteering in Ukraine texted Rollins a photo just after Russia began its invasion of the country. The photo was taken in Irpin near the capital of Kyiv at a mass grave site the Russians had built just days before.

