Actor, filmmaker and businessman Stephen Rollins has been involved with charities for most of his life, a calling he says he got from his mother, Dianne. The 1989 Lithia Springs High School grad said he’s always had a special place in his heart for women and children, military families, and those affected by cancer, which killed both of his parents in 1996.
Last year, a friend who was already volunteering in Ukraine texted Rollins a photo just after Russia began its invasion of the country. The photo was taken in Irpin near the capital of Kyiv at a mass grave site the Russians had built just days before.
“The photo is of a little girl, I believe she had just turned 7, she was in pink SpongeBob pajamas, and she had been shot once in the head and thrown into the pit on top of several other bodies,” Rollins said. “I said, ‘OK I’m coming.’ So since April of last year, Ukraine is basically like my second home.”
Rollins has since started a foundation called Global Ukraine Initiative to help the people of the war-torn country.
Through his various efforts, he says he’s raised $2 million so far for things like generators, heaters and winter clothing.
Saturday, Feb. 25, Rollins will be in Atlanta at a big public event to show support for Ukraine a year into the war.
The event, “Ukraine: 365 Days of Freedom,” will take place at Oak Hill at Piedmont Park beginning at 3 p.m. Participants will display 365 photos, each representing one day of war, Rollins said. Michael Vershinin, chief patrol police of Mariupol City, will be a special guest at the event, which will also feature some of Rollins’ friends from Hollywood, political dignitaries and others.
Filmmaking
Rollins has been acting, writing, directing and producing films since graduating from Lithia Springs.
He was working on the TV show “In the Heat of the Night” in the early 1990s when the director of photography asked him if had ever thought about directing. He said he had.
“So they had me call the scene from action to cut,” Rollins said, recalling the legendary actor and “Heat” star Carroll O’Connor smiling at him. “I really enjoyed that part of the process.”
He moved to Los Angeles in 1995 to continue his career and was there until recently. His roles have included everything from stints on “Glee” to a short film he’s proud of titled, “Hockey, Love and Superstitious Antics.”
Douglasville roots
Now, he’s back in Douglasville, where his family is from and where his brother, Russell, still lives.
Rollins said his maternal grandfather, J.C. Hicks, was a longtime officer with the Douglasville Police Department. He said he has many great memories visiting his grandfather at the old police station downtown at the corner of Church and Bowden streets.
After his parents died in 1996, he got involved with charities related to cancer, noting they were diagnosed just six days apart the year before.
His dad, James, was an Army vet who worked for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for 32 years. His uncle, Ed Rollins, was a Marine veteran. Both men were active in politics, Rollins said, and that helped spur his interest in helping get funding for military families.
In 2012, Rollins waged an independent run for President of the United States, an effort he said was aimed at bringing attention to wasteful spending by the federal government that he believes could have been used to help military families.
On the ground
in Ukraine
In the last year, he has been on the ground in Ukraine almost nonstop.
He said he has two main points of contact there: The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which texted him last week during an interview with the Sentinel, and with a church in Lviv.
He said he came home around Christmas and plans to head back to Ukraine in the next few weeks.
In addition to helping Ukraine through his own foundation, Rollins said he’s also helping raise money and awareness of President Zalenskyy’s United24 program.
Rollins said he sees a lot of parallels with the Ukraine and the U.S., noting both are young countries built on freedom and prosperity. He has great admiration for Zalenskky, who some are now comparing to Winston Churchill.
“When the war began, President Zalenskyy was offered a plane out with his family and a whole bunch of money, “Rollins said. “No, he wanted weapons to fight and not a ride out of the country. He wanted to stand up for his people. We haven’t seen that in a long time from any foreign leader who was having his country invaded and government attempted to be overthrown. Many times, you see them hightailing it out of the country. When he went on to ask anyone who was willing to help, please come, I could not hesitate at that invitation.”
Rollins said he has gone on outings to see “places you’ve seen on the news.” He’s been to a hospital where the side of the facility was blown off. He’s seen schools and children’s hospitals destroyed by Russians.
The will of the Ukrainian people to rebuild has been striking to him.
“Instead of being
beat down. they’re out there determined and they’re getting these things rebuilt quickly,” Rollins said. “They don’t stand around and they don’t cry ‘why me?’. Putin has been in the mindset that by doing all of this it’s going to break their spirit. Beat them down. What it’s done is strengthen the resolve to fight him more.”
Rollins is a devout Christian and he said many aren’t aware that Ukraine is overwhelmingly Christian.
“One of the most inspiring billboards that gets me every time I see it — basically it says, ‘if He is with us, who can be against us?’ They have that fire. They have that spirit. And when they find out you’re American — oh my goodness, the
neck hugs and thank you’s.”
Rollins has a GoFundMe page through his Global Ukraine Initiative
where he’s raising money to help as
many in Ukraine as he can. In addition to helping with heating and food for those impacted, the foundation also works to help get women and children out of danger zones, he said.
Visit Rollins’ foundation, Global Ukraine Initiative, online at https://globalukraineinitiative.org/ to find out more and donate to help. More about President Zalenskyy’s United24 project can be found at https://u24.gov.ua/
