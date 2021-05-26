Douglas County sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect wanted in nearby Fulton County after a manhunt along I-20 Wednesday that slowed traffic and left nearby businesses on lockdown.
The suspect was arrested Wednesday night. No other details about the arrest or the suspect were immediately released.
According to reports, a man walked into the sheriff’s office Wednesday afternoon for unknown business when it was discovered there was a warrant for his arrest.
The man ran away before he could be arrested, according to reports.
A K-9 and several deputies were involved in a search along I-20 and Highway 92 late Wednesday afternoon.
Witnesses along the highway reported seeing law enforcement with guns drawn during the search.
The incident slowed travel in both directions on I-20 near the Fairburn Road interchange, according to the state Department of Transportation.
11Alive reported that a daycare center on Professional Parkway near Wellstar Douglas Hospital was placed on lockdown.
Wednesday was the last day for students in the Douglas County School System, and they were released around noon.
