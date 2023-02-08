GreyStone

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under-Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced electric infrastructure investments in Georgia totaling $313 million, including nearly $142 million with GreyStone Power, during a visit last week. Pictured are GreyStone President and CEO Gary Miller, (USDA) Rural Development Under-Secretary Xochitl Torres Small and GreyStone Board Chair John Jims.

 Special

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under-Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced electric infrastructure investments in Georgia totaling $313 million to help four Georgia electric cooperatives and utilities expand and modernize the rural electric grid and increase grid security.

Torres Small made the announcement last week during a visit to GreyStone Power headquarters in Hiram, where the USDA is investing $141,938,000.

