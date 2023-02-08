U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under-Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced electric infrastructure investments in Georgia totaling $313 million to help four Georgia electric cooperatives and utilities expand and modernize the rural electric grid and increase grid security.
Torres Small made the announcement last week during a visit to GreyStone Power headquarters in Hiram, where the USDA is investing $141,938,000.
“It’s exciting that over a third of the $313 million is coming here,” said Torres Small.
“The Biden-Harris Administration and USDA are partnering with communities to make critical investments in infrastructure that will create opportunities for rural people and businesses for decades to come,” noted Torres Small, as quoted in a USDA press release.
“For a long time, I think rural America has been seen as a place where we get things from, rather than a place where we’re investing in strong hard-working people,” Torres Small said last week. “But in the USDA we know that in order to have the food, the fiber, and the power that comes out of rural America, we’ve got to invest in good schools, good healthcare and good power...no matter where you live in our country you should be able to turn the lights on at night.”
The loans include $613 million to help rural utilities and cooperatives install and upgrade smart grid technologies. Smart grid can be a catalyst for broadband and other telecommunications services in unserved and underserved rural areas in addition to improving grid security and reliability.
GreyStone President and CEO Gary Miller said that this will make a big impact on the lives of people that GreyStone serves in terms of being able to upgrade connectivity, enhance cyber-security, and minimize times of outages through automating their systems.
“The fiber that we’re upgrading to all of our automated switches will improve reliability and response times during outages throughout our service area,” Miller said.
A work plan for those projects is intended to be done over the next three years and was begun about a year ago, according to GreyStone’s Ashley Kinnard, PR and communications manager, who spoke by phone following the announcement.
According to information contained in the USDA press release, Greystone is receiving $141,938,000 to connect 10,948 consumers and build and improve 502 miles of line. This loan includes various smart grid projects in the amount of $32,330,400 including the installation of 96.10 miles of fiber backbone specifically to provide the backhaul of data from remote substations and offices back to the corporate headquarters.
USDA is investing in 64 projects through the Electric Loan Program. This funding will benefit nearly 2 million rural people and businesses in Georgia and in 25 other states. Nearly half of the awards will help finance infrastructure improvements in underserved communities.
Other electric infrastructure investments in Georgia announced included: Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative is to receive $39,089,000 to connect 3,250 consumers and build and improve 338 miles of line; Excelsior Electric Membership Corporation will receive $27,850,000 to connect 2,847 consumers and build and improve 317 miles of line; and Flint Electric Membership Corporation will receive $104,368,000 to connect 641 consumers and build and improve 115 miles of line.
In the coming months, USDA will announce additional energy infrastructure financing. The Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act provided more than $12 billion to USDA for loans and grants to expand clean energy, transform rural power production, create jobs and spur economic growth.
Rural Development provides loans and grants to help support infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas.
Greystone Power provides service to 141,146 customers over approximately 7,355 miles of line in eight counties in Georgia. The GreyStone complex at 3400 Hiram Douglasville Highway in Paulding County consolidated its Dallas and Douglasville offices and operations about two years ago.
The GreyStone Company originated in August of 1936 in Douglasville as Farmers Electrical Association, eventually becoming Douglas County Electric Membership Corporation and then GreyStone Power.
