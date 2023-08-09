UWG Film

The University of West Georgia and the Douglas County School System have announced the signing of a groundbreaking partnership that will place hundreds of high-school students in a professional film and television production environment as part of UWG’s Dual Enrollment program.

 UWG/Special

The University of West Georgia and the Douglas County School System have announced the signing of a groundbreaking partnership that will place hundreds of high-school students in a professional film and television production environment as part of UWG’s Dual Enrollment program.

The announcement follows UWG’s signing of a partnership agreement with Great Point Studios — the company currently constructing a 500,000-square-foot film and television complex in Douglas County. The memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between UWG and DCSS will enable students from Douglas County high schools to leverage the opportunity alongside post-secondary students.