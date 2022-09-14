UWG POLICY pic

Following guidance from the University System of Georgia, the University of West Georgia will continue to waive ACT and SAT test score requirements for qualifying prospective first-year, freshmen applicants for admission for the 2023-24 academic year.

 UWG/Special

Special to the Sentinel

Following guidance from the University System of Georgia, the University of West Georgia will continue to waive ACT and SAT test score requirements for qualifying prospective first-year, freshmen applicants for admission for the 2023-24 academic year (Fall 2023, Spring 2024 and Summer 2024).

Trending Videos