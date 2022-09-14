Following guidance from the University System of Georgia, the University of West Georgia will continue to waive ACT and SAT test score requirements for qualifying prospective first-year, freshmen applicants for admission for the 2023-24 academic year (Fall 2023, Spring 2024 and Summer 2024).
Students must still meet all other admission requirements and must meet a recalculated minimum grade point average of 3.2 for admission to UWG. Students who have SAT/ACT scores may still submit them, but those who decline will not be at a disadvantage. Any applicant with a GPA that falls below the requirement may still be eligible for admission under the university’s standard admission requirements.
“Part of dedicating ourselves to the curation of a first-choice university means evolving to meet the needs of students,” said Dillon Montes de Oca, director of admissions. “By continuing our test-optional policy, our hope is to alleviate some stress for our applicants and allow them to focus on things they can control — choosing the right university that prepares them for success beyond graduation with career-connected learning opportunities and a strong support system.”
For students who do still need to submit test scores, UWG is offering the ACT On-Campus, a convenient testing option available only to UWG applicants. UWG is providing the ACT On-Campus at both the Carrollton and Newnan locations at no cost to students. Scores from this test are only valid for admission at UWG and may not be submitted to any other institution.
UWG enrollment counselors remain available to assist applicants via phone (678-839-5600) and email (admiss@westga.edu). To experience campus firsthand, tours are available in person and virtually, and prospective students can reach out directly to their specific admissions representative.
UWG will also host its Fall Showcase on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 12-4 p.m. Learn more and register online.
For more information, visit the Office of Undergraduate Admissions.
