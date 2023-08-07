The UWG inaugural police academy, ALETE, had their graduation ceremony Friday marking the completion of the 12-week course. The course, which involves UWG ALETE students as well as cadets from local law enforcement agencies, started on May 15, 2023, and was a first of its kind partnership between a university and the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC). The program had 13 of the original 18 participants complete the program.

The Villa Rica Police Department had three participants joining the department. Tyler Gosdin was part of the ALETE program and has been hired by VRPD. Villa Rica also sent two recruits through the class that were not a part of the UWG ALETE program which were Andrew Eidson and Victoria Hamilton.