The UWG inaugural police academy, ALETE, had their graduation ceremony Friday marking the completion of the 12-week course. The course, which involves UWG ALETE students as well as cadets from local law enforcement agencies, started on May 15, 2023, and was a first of its kind partnership between a university and the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC). The program had 13 of the original 18 participants complete the program.
The Villa Rica Police Department had three participants joining the department. Tyler Gosdin was part of the ALETE program and has been hired by VRPD. Villa Rica also sent two recruits through the class that were not a part of the UWG ALETE program which were Andrew Eidson and Victoria Hamilton.
Chief Michael Mansour gave a statement to the Times-Georgian on the class along with the three participants that will be joining the VRPD.
“We are very proud of all three of ours that graduated from this program. We are excited to have that in Carrollton because it is so much closer to send our folks to that training every year.”
- Mansour confirmed that VRPD plans to participate again next summer to bring in more officers. The program will continue to be during the summer months only to allow college students to participate.
Mansour stated he was grateful for the effort to bring this program to the University of West Georgia.
“It’s a really great program,” he said. “I give a lot of credit to Chief (Ned) Watson from West Georgia and Dr. Dave Ayers. He’s (Ayers) on the staff at West Georgia. He was the one that put all the work together to do this.”
The Carrollton Police Department had three graduates that they announced on their Facebook page.
“These gentlemen completed diligent training at UWG’s inaugural police academy, ALETE, dedicating 12 weeks of effort and determination to prepare themselves for the responsibilities ahead,” CPD stated.
The graduates that have been sworn in by Chief Joel Richards are Brandon Kennedy, a Carrollton native who graduated from Kennesaw State University, Liam Kelley, of Michigan who is pursuing his studies at the University of West Georgia, and Brandon Gore, a Carroll County native and Army veteran. Kennedy was the academy’s class president and Kelley was the vice president.
The participants completed classes including, Georgia Law, Police Procedure, Physical Training, Ethics and Professionalism, Motor Vehicle Law, Firearms Certification, and Emergency Vehicles Operator’s Course (EVOC). For completion of the 12 week course, participants left with a Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Certification.
