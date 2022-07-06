Douglasville business Vansant’s Lawnmower Sales and Service has reached a milestone this year, having reached their 50th year in business.
The business, located at 2089 Midway Road in Douglasville, originated in Atlanta not too long after World War II wrapped up.
Neil Ingram went to work at a store on Pine Street in Atlanta back in 1949. He shifted in the ‘60s to Forest Park and commuted from Austell.
The move to Douglasville came in 1972 and Ingram bought the business on a handshake from Reuben ‘Dude’ Vansant and kept the name.
According to Census Bureau stats, Douglasville’s population circa 1960 was just under 4,500. And by 2019 it had grown to about 34,000.
Mark, Neil’s son, came along as part of the baby boom in the mid-’50s and eventually stepped into running the business. Ingram now runs the business with his friend Jake Carter.
Ingram, contacted by phone, said the business is run with his dad’s simple philosophy to take care of the customer, develop that relationship and build the business through mostly just word-of-mouth.
But Ingram said there has been a lot change in the industry over the years and lots more coming.
He characterized himself as computer-savvy — but not too interested in social media. Of course, Vansant’s has all the usual presence in the contemporary marketplace and has a website.
“I’m on that fringe of ‘I don’t like computers but I know that’s something we have to have.’ I know a website’s something you have to have. But I’m at the edge of that. I’d rather somebody else do that for me,” he said.
Ingram is not unlike his dad when it comes to those things.
“In ‘94 we got a computer in this store and he said, ‘I don’t want to learn nothing about it. You guys just run with it and you can show me what you need to show me and I don’t want to know the rest of it,’ ” he said.
Ingram also said the commercial side of the business is evolving and didn’t yet exist in the 1970s and he saw a lot of that being pioneered while growing up.
“And now 40 years later we’re starting to see the battery and robotic stuff. And it’s not where it needs to be yet but it’s starting to introduce itself,” he said. “It will be interesting to see where it’s at in 10 years.”
Ingram says prices on those products are high now but will evolve and become more affordable eventually.
Ingram said the one-on-one interaction with customers changed some with COVID-19 but has slowly been coming back to some kind of ‘new normal.’ On the plus side an increased use of more automated contact with customers via email and text messages has worked out well, he said.
And as most other businesses struggle with the same supply-line issues, back orders have changed from a few days to taking as long as two to three months, Ingram said.
Ingram says they’re in their busiest time of the year and they plan to celebrate their 50-year anniversary in the spring.
