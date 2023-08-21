Vantage Data Centers plans to build a new campus in Douglas County.
The Denver-based company wants to build nearly 1.7 million square feet of data center space over three buildings, according to filings with the state that were first reported on by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
The filings through the Developments of Regional (DRI) program show plans are for “Construction of a data center with two buildings at 402,000 square feet, 595,000 square feet, and 660,000 square feet” and the project size is listed on the forms at “1,657,000 square feet across 3 buildings.”
The filings list the location as a 95-acre parcel at Riverside Parkway and Roberts Road in Douglasville. The property was designated for single family homes under the original Tributary at New Manchester Master Plan.
The property is currently zoned PUD in the City of Douglasville, which includes several possible zoning categories, but not Light Industrial; all other data centers within the city are zoned Light Industrial.
Vantage has submitted a rezoning application to the city, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
Attempted rezonings to Light Industrial for this property in the past have been unsuccessful.
That area of the county has seen a cluster of data centers over the past several years. Google, Microsoft, Switch and T5 have or are developing data centers in that part of the county. CyrusOne also plans a data center in Douglas.
Chris Pumphrey, executive director of the Development Authority of Douglas County, said in an email to the Sentinel that the DADC is not “actively involved” in the development.
