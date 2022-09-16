Voting advocacy groups in Georgia are working to mobilize a disengaged and diverse group of voters for the upcoming midterm elections that will determine not just leadership of the state government but could also once again decide control in Congress.

The reshaping of voter-mobilization organizations in recent years has led to the creation of groups focused on Asian Americans and other minorities whose influence continues to grow, progressive organizations pushing new boundaries, and a new statewide organization filling a void for conservatives.

