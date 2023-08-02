Veteran TV anchorman John Pruitt will discuss his lengthy career covering 50 years of Georgia news headlines when he visits Villa Rica on Aug. 9 as the guest speaker for the city’s Leadership Luncheon series.

Pruitt, who was a reporter and anchor for both WSB and WXIA (11 Alive) for a total of 46 years, is now an author, having published his first novel, “Tell It True,” a fictional murder story drawn from real events.