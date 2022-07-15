Veterans event helps in networking for agencies

Fred Browder saw a lot of networking between groups at last week’s Veterans Honor, Wellness and Outreach event sponsored by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
While rain might have prevented more veterans from attending, Browder said it was good seeing different agencies and groups sharing information among themselves at the event.
“There is a lot of networking and sharing of information,” said Browder, the event coordinator and local coordinator of the Veterans Community Outreach Foundation. “We are hoping to get more people involved. This is a work in progress.”
About 14 vendors attended the one-day event at the DCSO headquarters.
Browder served 22 years in the Navy before an 18-year career at the Veterans Administration office in Decatur.
“My passion is to help veterans,” Browder said. “I know their plight. We have a lot of veterans here at our front door that need help. I hope we were able to help with this event.”
Lt. Joe Pounds of the DCSO said they were honored to able to lend their voice to a worthy cause.
“This was Fred’s idea and he came to us to help host,” Pounds said. “We want to help our veterans get the necessary resources that are available.”
Pounds vowed there will be a second event next year.
“You hear about the troubles veterans have in getting help,” Pounds said. “We wanted to do our part at the sheriff’s office to help. This is an event we look forward to helping with each year.”
