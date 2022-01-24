Veterans Village to provide housing for those who served

Calling it a “great day” for veterans, Raye Lightford opened the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the county’s Veteran Village housing complex.
Lightford, a veteran and COO of the county’s Community Services Board, showed off the seven-unit facility on Cooper Street.
“It means we are taking progressive steps to make sure our veterans are not left behind,” said Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones, an Army veteran. Completion of this housing complex for veterans shows what we all can do when we collaborate with state and federal officials.”
The village is comprised of seven town homes that can house two individuals each with another separate unit that is handicap accessible.
“I’m so happy for the good that has been done for our veterans,” Lightford said. “We have homeless veterans, that’s no secret. They have stepped up on the front lines, now we need to step up for them.”
The complex, which the CSB has owned since 2005, formerly housed women battling substance abuse matters. The program ended in 2014 and the town homes have remained vacant.
The CSB approached the BOC with a partnership, and with a unanimous vote, the BOC provided $391,000 in funding to complete the renovations.
Commissioner Tarenia Carthan joked about the BOC collaborations on the project.
“To get this board to do a 5-0 vote on anything is a big deal,” Carthan grinned.
“We have veterans who are discharged every day, from 19 to 40 years of age, who need a leg up to be a thriving citizen in this community, and now we can provide these services to make it a little easier,” Lightford said.
Lightford said the renovation took about 13 months, and the county and will provide permanent housing with funding from local, state and federal money.
Veterans will pay a portion of their salary for the housing with a year-to-year lease.
Lightford said the CSB has also partnered with the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities to provide long-term housing and rental assistance to veterans that qualify.
“Our veterans are the elite,” Carthan said.
“We want to thank a veteran is the word from this board, and from all of us,” said Commissioner Henry Mitchell, who is an Army veteran.
Lightford said the CSB has a waiting list of veterans, and the first occupants will move in Feb. 1.
Each unit has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
“The reconstruction and rebuilding of the country starts with our veterans,” Jones said. “We have to put the veterans first.”
