The City of Villa Rica has been approved for a $1,746,397 million state grant for road improvements downtown.
The city was notified of the approval on June 28 by the state Department of Community Affairs under its Rural Downtown Development Grant Program. Eight other Georgia communities also received awards.
The city had applied for the grant in May and will be required to pay 20%, or $567,926, in matching funds based on the overall project cost of $2,839,629.
“This is very exciting for our city, and I want to thank everyone who helped bring it about,” said Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal. “This grant will help us begin to address some of the traffic problems we’ve been struggling with for many years, and it will help us as we carefully plan for the growth that we all know is coming.
“I especially want to thank all those who helped us by writing letters in support of our application, McDougal said, “Especially state Sen. Mike Dugan, Carroll County Commission Chair Michelle Morgan, Carroll Tomorrow CEO Karen Handel, state Representative J. Collins and commissioners Clint Chance of Carroll County and Ann Jones Guider of Douglas County. Chris Montesinos, the city’s special projects director, spearheaded the application, and I want to thank him as well.”
The city intends to use the grant money for projects designed to help improve mobility for downtown motorists and to maintain the city’s streets.
“Connectivity is central to the City’s long-term planning goals,” said Montesinos. “Creating linkages between Villa Rica’s residential neighborhoods helps bring the city together and fosters a stronger more unified community.”
The state Rural Development Grant Program seeks to aid rural communities with local projects that require a kick-start of funding to proceed.
The idea, according to the Department of Community Affairs website, is to “increase opportunities for private investment to be injected into areas of disinvestment; increase commerce within the downtown; facilitate additional visitors/shoppers/activities within the downtown space; address workforce development and/or downtown housing needs that contribute to the overall revitalization of the community.”
The grant program is administered through the state Department of Community Affairs and involves no federal funding.
The DCA considers Georgia downtowns to be the cultural and economic centers of their communities. The purpose of the Rural Downtown Redevelopment Grant is to revitalize and enhance downtown areas by providing grant assistance for capital improvement projects in the core historic downtown area where these funds will further create a sense of place or commercial redevelopment.
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) provided the grants under a special allocation of funding in the Amended FY2022 State of Georgia Budget (H.B. 910).
Although called the “rural development grant program,” the rules for eligibility do not define “rural” and the awards are not based on a population threshold. Instead, the DCA allows each community applying for the grant to make that determination themselves.
According to a DCA news release, the grant allocation of over $17.25 million was awarded to cities and downtown development authorities that illustrated a need for improvements and the ability to implement the grants by the June 30, 2024, deadline.
Selected projects represent a geographical distribution of various project types, including Streetscape Improvements, Public Infrastructure Improvements and Workforce Development. The award selection process was highly competitive as 53 applications were received requesting over $104 million.
In addition to Villa Rica, the other Georgia governments receiving grants were Bainbridge, Darien, Dublin, Monroe, Ringgold, Tifton, Toccoa, and Toombs County.
