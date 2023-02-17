The City of Villa Rica issued a statement on their Facebook page on Wednesday regarding the much needed repaving on Punkintown Road.
The first issue addressed in the post was the street’s foundation issues.
“It doesn’t have an adequate foundation for the traffic it handles, and the travel lanes are too narrow,” officials said.
“In many places, there are deep ruts alongside the pavement because the re-paved roadbed is higher than the shoulder.”
Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal addressed the issue during his State of the City last week as well.
“I mentioned the $1.7 million Rural Downtown Development Grant that, along with Carroll County SPLOST dollars, will help us begin to address this,” he said.”
According to the statement on Facebook, the City Council has only approved $90,000 for resurfacing the worst parts of the road to get some time for engineering firms to design the reconstruction of Punkintown Road. At the same time, Villa Rica is continuing work on the Fuqua mixed-use development on the west side of Punkintown.
The development contains a commercial component that will include a 60,000 square-foot grocery store, 15,000 square feet of retail space, and 15,000 square feet of out-parcels.
The lineup of stores will be announced soon by developer Jeff Fuqua.
