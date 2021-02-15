A Villa Rica man, who is registered as a sex offender, has been charged with child molestation and public indecency after exposing himself to a woman and her son.
Carlton Gray, 48, has been charged with public indecency after performing a lewd act on himself, according to an arrest warrant.
The child molestation charge stems from Gray “intentionally raising up to be visible inside his parked vehicle” so a three-year-old child could see him touching himself, the warrant stated.
The alleged incident took place in the parking lot at the Tanner Urgent Care in the Mirror Lake area on the morning of Feb. 11, according to the arrest warrants.
Gray was parked next to the victims in his 2012 Kia where he exposed himself, the warrant stated.
In 1998, Gray was convicted of two counts of statutory rape in addition to three counts of child molestation, and two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, according to court records.
He was required to register on Feb. 10, 2009, as a Level 2 sex offender.
Gray struck a plea deal in his previous conviction and was ordered sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was paroled after three years from Johnson State Prison in Wrightsville after three years.
The previous charges in 1997 occurred in Douglasville against two separate minors over a two-month span, according to court records.
Gray made his initial court appearance Friday and is out of jail on a $28,000 bond.
