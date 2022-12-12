A Villa Rica man convicted on drug charges was sentenced last week to 30 years in prison.

Garrett Justin Wood of Villa Rica was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine, more than 400 grams, possession with intent to distribute Alprazolam, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony according to a release from Coweta Judicial District Attorney Herb Cranford.

