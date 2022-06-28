Villa Rica will be one of three Georgia cities to be presented with a GAZA award next month during the upcoming conference of the Georgia Association of Zoning Administrators.
The city was recognized for a proposal to convert Temple Street in downtown Villa Rica to a one-way street, with expanded sidewalks and improved pedestrian access. The conversion plan is part of a larger proposal to improve the downtown area through the Livable Centers Initiative (LCI).
The city was recognized for a unique visual tool to allow members of the public to understand the Temple Street proposal.
In 2020, the city was approved for federal grants administered by the Atlanta Regional Commission and funneled through the ARC’s Livable Centers Initiative. Those grants allow cities like Villa Rica to use matching funds for various projects designed to make downtown areas more enjoyable. Villa Rica’s vision for downtown was first outlined in a “master plan” for the district in 2016.
Chris Montesinos, special projects director for the city, created a video presentation that shows a plan to convert Temple Street for one-way traffic.
The video presents a flyover view of a 3D model of downtown and shows how Temple Street could be transformed into a park-like setting with trees, widened pedestrian walkways, a water feature, and areas for public presentations of art or music, not to mention additional parking spaces.
“The city’s leadership has long debated the future function of Temple Street — change it to one way or keep it as currently configured,” said Montesinos. “The Temple Street One Way Conversion video outreach project was an effort to help visualize the potential transformation of the street using 3-D modeling, video rendering, and production. This tool provides the viewer a creative perspective of how modifications to the downtown corridor could improve functionality for motorists and pedestrians alike.”
The cities of Newnan and Perry will also be recognized for innovative proposals for those cities. The awards will be presented during the annual GAZA summer conference, to be held Aug. 17-19 at Jekyll Island
The goal of the Georgia Association of Zoning Administrators is to improve the professionalism of local zoning administrators and code enforcement officers. It provides online training and development courses for those professionals.
