VR TARGETS.jpg (copy)

An investigation was ordered by Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal after public complaints were made regarding a social media post showing that targets of a Black man were being used during the citizens’ firearm training.

 Special to the Sentinel

The results of an external investigation of the Villa Rica Police Department ordered by Mayor Gil McDougal found that there was no evidence of biased policing found within the VRPD.

