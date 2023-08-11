The results of an external investigation of the Villa Rica Police Department ordered by Mayor Gil McDougal found that there was no evidence of biased policing found within the VRPD.
The investigation was ordered by McDougal after public complaints were made regarding a social media post showing that targets of a Black man were being used during the citizens’ firearm training.
The review was conducted by former LaGrange Police Department Chief Lou Dekmar who spent 50 years in law enforcement. He is a graduate of the FBI Academy and previously served as a federal monitor for the U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Rights Division.
According to a press release from Villa Rica the investigation, “found no evidence of biased policing within the department.”
McDougal spoke on the findings saying, “The report supports my initial belief that this choice was not intended to cause harm.”
McDougal added, “But I must also acknowledge that the anger we received was heartfelt and understandable. It represents a social issue that is much bigger than one incident in one small Georgia town.”
The investigation by Dekmar was prepared in July and is 111 pages that reflect interviews that were conducted with the police officers leading the citizens’ firearm training. Participants and others were also interviewed.
The investigation by Dekmar also included an analysis of the racial identities of people that were arrested for traffic and other offenses, as well as racial bias policies VRPD officers now follow.
“Out of these stops, 10,519 or 28.7% involved individuals who were identified as African American. During the same period, a total of 4,339 vehicle searches were conducted, either pursuant to impoundment, probable cause, or consent. Among these searches, 39.6% or 1,719 involved African American individuals,” Dekmar wrote in his report as finding number 16. “The racial composition of Villa Rica, according to the most recent ACS data, shows that the African American population accounts for 40.2% of the total population. The percentage of African American individuals involved in traffic stops and vehicle searches is generally proportionate to their representation in the community.”
The report gives five specific recommendations as well including “using silhouette targets instead of photo-realistic ones in future civilian exercises, and continued or enhanced training for officers to avoid reinforcing negative cultural stereotypes.” Dekmar noted that realistic targets are standard in police training but also said that the officers should have been more sensitive of how the targets would be perceived by the public.
Dekmar also noted in his report that, “It is deeply concerning that no one within the VRPD present at the range, recognized the potential implications of using targets depicting only a Black male armed with a revolver. This lack of awareness and judgment is acknowledged by the police chief, who expressed regret and apologized upon learning of the incident.”
The Villa Rica City Council voted during their Aug. 8 meeting to approve additional courses that would train VRPD officers on implicit bias training. The officers will be trained by the National Training Institute on Race and Equity, part of Morehouse College in Atlanta.
This vote was in response a recommendation made by Dekmar which was, “By incorporating this requirement into the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the agency can underscore the importance of ongoing education and awareness regarding biases and their impact on policing. The inclusion of an annual written test adds an additional layer of accountability and encourages officers to actively engage with and retain the knowledge presented during training sessions.”
Mayor McDougal gave a statement on Friday Aug. 11 regarding the findings by Dekmar.
“Speaking for myself, I believe that this incident and the passionate response it has generated has a lesson to teach,” McDougal said. “Ultimately, I believe that much of the anger directed toward us has very little to do with Villa Rica. It comes from an important national discussion on policing and civil rights that is going on outside our town and beyond our control.”
“But this does not mean that our community is unaffected,” McDougal continued. “The intensity of the criticism we received reflects that our citizens have sincere concerns — and these concerns must be addressed.”
“We are a community with common goals and dreams, and what affects some of us affects all of us,” McDougal continued. “The criticism we received from within our community was very real and very sincere. We must do whatever is necessary to heal any rift within our town.”
