A Villa Rica teenager faces multiple vehicle charges for allegedly causing an accident last month.
Thesky Marcelin, 19, was charged with hit and run after leaving the scene following a collision with another car, according to an arrest warrant.
In addition, he was charged with obstruction or hindering law enforcement, failure maintain lane and tire requirements, according to four separate warrants.
He was arrested March 29 at around 9 p.m. after being involved in an accident earlier that day, according arrest records.
A warrant stated that Marcelin was the at-fault driver of a black Mercedes Benz that struck another vehicle on Stockmar Road in Villa Rica at around 5 p.m. on March 29.
According to the arrest warrant, the victim was trapped inside his vehicle and sustained injuries to both legs.
After the collision, Marcelin fled the scene without providing required information, the arrest warrant states.
A failure to maintain lane warrant stated that he crossed the double yellow lines on the road and struck an oncoming truck.
According to an obstruction or hindering law enforcement warrant, Marcelin allegedly removed the license plate on the vehicle before leaving the scene.
He is also charged with tire requirements because the tires on the Mercedes Benz he was driving were observed to have no tread and had wires protruding from the sidewalls, according to an arrest warrant.
It was determined that the worn tires contributed to the accident, the warrant stated.
Marcelin is free on $5,000 bail, which was posted on March 30, according to court records.
