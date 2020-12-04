Virtual tree lighting Saturday kicks off Douglasville's Christmas celebration

The City of Douglasville is planning several holiday events and activities aimed at celebrating the season and keeping citizens safe during the pandemic.
The city’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony is set for tonight and will be held virtually. Douglasville is also holding home and business decorating contests and elves at the city will send Letters from Santa to children who write to jolly old Saint Nick.
The Tree Lighting is today at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed on the city’s social media channels, including Facebook and Youtube.
The tree lighting normally takes place after the annual Miracle on Main Christmas parade, which brings thousands of people to Church Street downtown each December.
Nearby cities including Villa Rica and Dallas planned parades and other Christmas festivities for today. But Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson said the decision was made not to hold large gatherings this year with COVID-19 cases rising across the nation.
“Our priority will always be the health and safety of the community,” Robinson said. “In order to follow CDC recommendations, the city staff has worked hard to come up with holiday events and activities that allow us to celebrate the joy and hope of this season and still maintain social distancing practices. We pray that as the vaccine becomes available, we will be able to celebrate together when it’s safe.”
In addition to the Tree Lighting tonight, Douglasville is holding a “Deck the Homes” holiday decorating contest. The contest is open to all Douglas County residents and entry is free. Applications must be submitted no later than Dec. 6 at 11:59 p.m. Only exterior decorations will be judged. The official entry form is online at https://bit.ly/2JQ1ugM. Email the city at service@douglasvillega.gov for more information.
O’Neal Plaza will shine with new lighting displays and decorations this year and downtown visitors are encouraged to participate in the “Main Street Holiday façade contest” by voting for their favorite decorated storefront.
And families can drop off their letters to Santa in the box in front of the Douglasville Conference Center by Friday, Dec. 18 and elves at the city will make sure they get a response from the North Pole by Christmas Eve. Letters can also be submitted at https://bit.ly/3otySJd.
