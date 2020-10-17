As the first of three weeks of advance voting wrapped up Friday, Georgians continued to turn out in record numbers to vote early in the Nov. 3 general election.
As of Friday at noon, 1,217,277 votes had been cast in the state, including 615,993 in person and another 601,344 by mail, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
In Douglas County, 12,756 people had cast early ballots through Thursday, representing about 12% of the roughly 100,000 registered voters in the county, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. That total includes 3,792 votes cast in person, 8,912 absentee ballots by mail and drop box and 52 electronic ballots.
Statewide, in person voting was up 62%, absentee voting by mail was up 732% and total turnout was up 377% compared with the first four days of advance voting in the 2016 general election, the Secretary of State’s Office reported.
Douglas County, like many other counties around the state, had planned to start with one central in-person voting site for the first week of advance voting, and add additional sites the following week.
But with heavier than usual turnout and reports of some people waiting in line Monday at the Douglas County Courthouse for seven hours, the county opened the Woodie Fite Senior Center on Tuesday and Boundary Waters Aquatics Center and Deer Lick Park on Thursday.
Dog River Library and Old Courthouse will be open for advance voting starting Monday, Oct. 19.
The courthouse, Boundary Waters, Deer Lick, Dog River and Old Courthouse will be open for advance voting Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 30. Woodie Fite is scheduled to be open Oct. 19-23 for advance voting.
Church at Chapel Hill and Atlanta West Pentecostal Church will have advance voting from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 only.
Saturday voting will take place at the courthouse on Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Absentee ballots can be mailed in or dropped off at one of 11 secure drop boxes around the county. There are drop boxes inside and outside the courthouse, and outside at the Douglas County Government Annex, Old Courthouse, Douglas County Library, Lithia Springs Library, Dog River Library, Deer Lick Park, Boundary Waters Aquatics Center, Hunter Park and Jessie Davis Park.
All 25 polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.
For more information on voting, visit celebratedouglascounty.com or call the Douglas County Elections Office at 770-920-7212.
