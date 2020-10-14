Voters face long lines as advance voting begins

There were hours-long waits across Georgia earlier this week as advance voting started Monday with record numbers of voters lining up to cast their ballots in person.
Some in Douglas County reported waiting at least seven hours to vote Monday at the courthouse and at least one person reported waiting five hours to vote Tuesday.
The volume of voters prompted the county to open a second advance voting site at the Woodie Fite Senior Center on Tuesday. Both the courthouse and Woodie Fite Senior Center are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A total of 949 people cast in-person ballots Monday in Douglas County and another 572 voted in-person Tuesday, according to the Secretary of State’s website.
Next week, advance voting expands to Boundary Waters Aquatics Center, Dog River Library, Deer Lick Park and the Old Courthouse; those sites will also be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Georgians are mailing in absentee ballots and voting early in record numbers and are expected to break another record on Election Day.
“Georgia voters are excited and setting records every hour,” Raffensperger told reporters during a news conference at the state Capitol. “And this is all during a pandemic.”
Raffensperger said 1.6 million voters have requested an absentee ballot. Nearly 500,000 of those votes have been received and accepted, he said.
Another 241,706 Georgia voters cast their ballots in person during the first two days of the early voting period this week.
Raffensperger said his office is adding voting equipment at the precincts experiencing the longest lines.
Besides the sheer volume of early voters, Raffensperger said voters who cast mail-in ballots then showed up at early voting locations anyway are slowing down the process.
Also, it takes time to print the paper backups accompanying the new voting machines the state began using this year, he said.
“That’s going to give voters confidence,” Raffensperger said. “They can look at their vote before they cast it.”
Raffensperger said another contributor to the long lines is the time it takes to clean and sanitize voting machines following each use.
Anheuser-Busch is donating hand sanitizers at early voting locations, while The Home Depot is providing free plastic face shields. The American Civil Liberties Union’s Georgia chapter and the Metro Atlanta Chamber also have contributed to the effort by sending the secretary of state’s office lists of volunteers willing to serve as poll workers.
“Together, we will have a successful election, keeping all of our options open,” Raffensperger said.
Raffensperger urged Georgians who have asked for an absentee ballot to use it rather than show up to vote in person at an early voting location.
Early voting in Georgia leading up to the Nov. 3 election runs through Oct. 30.
A report from Capitol Beat News Service was used in this article.
