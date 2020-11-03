Voters head to the polls today to elect local, national leaders

With more than half of Douglas County’s active voters having already cast their ballots during the three-week advance voting period, county elections officials said they’re ready for today’s in-person voting.
Polls open at 7 a.m. today, giving local voters their last chance to cast a ballot in the election, which includes the presidential contest, two U.S. Senate seats, a seat in Congress, local races and several ballot initiatives.
“We have prepared to the best of our ability,” Douglas County Election Director Milton Kidd said. “We will make any necessary adjustments if needed. We will have all precincts open tomorrow 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.”
To cast a ballot in-person today, voters will need a valid I.D.
The county has roughly 100,000 registered voters. Kidd said that 55,906 county voters cast their ballots early, including in-person, absentee by mail and dropbox and electronically.
Voters can still drop-off their mail-in ballots at the courthouse or turn them in at their regular voting precinct before the 7 p.m. deadline, Kidd said.
Ballots can also be dropped at one of the 11 dropboxes in the county until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
There are dropboxes inside and outside the courthouse, and outside at the Douglas County Government Annex, Old Courthouse, Douglas County Library, Lithia Springs Library, Dog River Library, Deer Lick Park, Boundary Waters Aquatics Center, Hunter Park and Jessie Davis Park.
According to state figures, more than 3.8 million Georgians cast ballots by the close of the early voting period on Friday, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Elections officials are predicting that Tuesday’s election will surpass the 2016 presidential election, which drew around 4.1 million votes from the state.
“We want everyone to know that your vote counts,” Raffensperger said earlier this week. “We want to get those election results up as soon as possible.”
Each presidential candidate made a late push to drum up support in Georgia. Trump made a quick stop in Rome while former President Barack Obama spoke in Atlanta for Biden on Monday afternoon.
The majority of local elected officials in Douglas secured their seats during June’s primary when they either drew no opposition or only had opponents from their own party.
Two countywide seats are on the ballot in Douglas today. Incumbent Tax Commissioner Greg Baker, a Democrat, will face Republican challenger Michael Richardson. And incumbent Clerk of Courts Tammy Howard, a Republican, will face Democrat Annetta Danley Stembridge.
Two school board seats are also on the ballot: In District 1, Democratic incumbent Devetrion Caldwell will face Republican challenger Francisco Artley; and in District 5, Democratic incumbent Rita Fasina-Thomas will face Republican challenger Glenn Easterwood.
There is also a countywide Redevelopment Powers referendum on the ballot as well as contested seats in the state Legislature.
