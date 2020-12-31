Voters will return to the polls on Tuesday to choose two U.S. senators in twin runoff races that will determine which party controls the Senate for at least the next two years.
Thursday was the last day for Douglas County voters to cast their ballots early at five locations around the county. Early voting ended at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Advance voting ended Thursday with more than 45,000 voters in Douglas County casting their ballots early, including 32,666 in-person and 13,999 absentee ballots cast by mail, drop box and electronically, according to numbers from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
Absentee ballots can be dropped off at one of the 11 drop boxes in the county until Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. when polls close and by hand at the county elections office at the courthouse. Voters can also cancel their absentee ballots and vote in-person by surrendering their absentee ballot at their regular polling place next Tuesday.
Voters had until Dec. 18 to get an absentee ballot mailed to them, but it is now too late to put the ballots in the mail and have them received on time to count.
Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler will face Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock in the twin runoffs. The four candidates were the top vote-getters in the Nov. 3 general election.
Voters will also decide a seat on the Public Service Commission, which regulates Georgia’s public utilities. Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald, who has held the District 4 seat since 1998, is being challenged by Democrat Daniel Blackman in the PSC race that has been overshadowed by the two Senate seats on the ballot.
This has been an extremely unusual year for Georgia politics. Because senate terms are staggered, it is rare that both of the state’s senators would be on the same ballot in one election year; in fact, the last time this happened, Franklin Roosevelt was president.
But even more unusual is the fact that the runoffs will decide the ideological balance in the Senate; a fact that has focused the attention of the entire political world on Georgia.
Victories by both Ossoff and Warnock would make the Senate evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, leaving it to Democratic Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to cast the deciding vote on party-line issues.
Interest in the race has been reflected by the early turnout. More than 1 million Georgians have already cast ballots during the early voting period that started Dec. 14.
The fallout from President Donald Trump’s loss in November has Republicans trying to energize as many voters as possible to show up and vote during Tuesday’s runoffs to keep the Senate in Republican hands.
But the runoff race has also been part of another political drama as Trump continues to seek a path for re-election, even though the Electoral College has already made Biden the president-elect.
While Republican leaders like U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have acknowledged Biden’s win, neither Loeffler or Perdue have said that Trump lost. Trump has continued to spread unproven claims of voter fraud that state election officials and courts have disputed.
This has led to a civil war among the state GOP party because Loeffler, Perdue and Trump have attacked state leaders who are also Republicans, including Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Trump on Tuesday called for Kemp to resign in a tweet.
“@BrianKempGA should resign from office,” Trump said in the tweet. “He is an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia, BIG!”
Meanwhile, the Republicans in charge of the state Legislature are looking ahead to the 2021 legislative session for a chance to overhaul the state’s elections process.
The Senate’s majority caucus promised constituents last month seven changes to the way voters can participate, such as outlawing absentee ballot drop boxes and prohibiting residents from requesting these ballots without cause — something Georgia voters have been able to do since 2005.
Perdue has now visited the west Georgia area three times to encourage people to support his re-election bid, stopping in Douglasville and Carrollton in mid-December and Haralson County on Wednesday.
He visited Carrollton and the Shot Spot training facility in mid-December to rally Carroll County voters against Ossoff and Warnock.
“My encouragement to people is they need to come out and vote because, even with the things that we might think have happened in November, we still won my race,” Perdue told the Times-Georgian during last month’s visit. “The president came up a few thousand votes short of Biden, I came up a few thousand votes short in my race and the 50% of the votes plus one, but now it’s mano-a-mano and we need to beat them. We need everyone to come out and vote.”
Meanwhile, Ossoff and Warnock have told supporters their opponents care more about their wealth than the welfare of their constituents across Georgia. Ossoff owns an investigative journalism company and Warnock is the senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church.
“Health, justice and jobs will serve all the people,” Ossoff said. “Health means beating COVID-19 and ensuring that everyone can access and afford the healthcare they need. Jobs means direct financial relief for the people and an infrastructure and clean energy program to rebuild our economy. Justice means a new civil rights act to advance criminal reform, end police brutality and end racial profiling. That’s what this campaign is all about.”
In a Dec. 10 interview with the Times-Georgian, Warnock said more than 1 million new people have registered to vote in Georgia since the 2016 presidential election, and he estimates that more than 300,000 of those are people of color.
“Organizing efforts by the 2018 Abrams campaign showed the importance of fighting voter suppression and registered as many Georgians to vote as possible, especially voters of color who face high barriers to vote,” he said. “A ‘New South’ is arising, and Georgia is leading the way.”
