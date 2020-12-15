Without fanfare, Villa Rica’s City Council on Dec. 8 gave the green light to a sweeping redevelopment plan that has the potential of fundamentally changing the downtown area.
And the city received a potential boon to its plans for infrastructure upgrades last week, when the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) adopted the city into its exclusive WaterFirst program.
The new development plan focuses on the creation of the city’s first Tax Allocation District — TAD — which proposes to bring new homes and businesses to a currently under-developed section of the east side of the city, along the corridor of the proposed Mirror Lake Connector.
This roadway, which will link the Mirror Lake Community to downtown, is expected to spur development that would pay for the huge costs of creating the roadway and the underlying city infrastructure that will be needed. Within the confines of the TAD, those developments would appreciate in value, generating the tax revenues to pay back construction bonds.
The Eastside TAD, as it is sometimes called, is part of an ambitious venture by the city to grow and add value to the city’s tax base. With new residents and businesses, the city hopes to be able to pay for numerous sewerage upgrades and other projects as the city continues to grow.
Discussions on how the city’s first TAD might be created have been percolating for two years, ever since the city’s voters granted new redevelopment powers to the city in a 2018 referendum. The long-discussed Mirror Lake Connector has often been suggested as the first use of the city’s redevelopment powers and it has drawn closer to reality in recent months.
When the redevelopment plan was finally brought for a vote Tuesday, there was no comment made during the required public hearing. The vote itself went swiftly, passing unanimously.
The Eastside TAD covers a 240-acre site that lies west of Mirror Lake Boulevard, bounded roughly to the north at Old Stone Road and to the south by the Bankhead Highway. The new roadway will run through its center, extending Shoreline Drive in the Mirror Lake development to downtown.
Tax Allocation Districts are new to west Georgia, but for years they have been a significant tool used by local governments to develop areas that for whatever reason have not proved attractive to developers.
Supporters of TADs like them because in essence they pay for themselves. Bonds are issued to lay down sewer and other infrastructure within the district. These bonds are repaid by the property taxes generated within the district, which rise as the land value increases. Those who live outside the district will see no increase in taxes. When the bonds are paid, the district is taxed like any other section of the city.
The bonds do more than pay for infrastructure; they are used to encourage developers to build within the district. City officials envision the new Mirror Lake Connector to eventually be lined with new homes, shops, and offices that will be conveniently linked to the rest of the city. The plan also calls for the area to be accessed by the proposed Gold Nugget Trail, which is planned to encircle the city much like Carrollton’s GreenBelt.
City Manager Tom Barber has said that the city must undergo sustained, planned growth for up to 20 years to provide the revenue needed for substantial upgrades to city infrastructure. He has calculated that the city must add at least 500 new residential units to the city each year, or about 1,000 new residents.
Those upgrades will be paid for by various means, including low-interest loans issued by GEFA. On Tuesday, the city got some good news about those future loans when the state agency enrolled the city into its WaterFirst program.
The program is meant to reward those communities that strive for environmental excellence for its management of water. But the program also carries some tangible economic benefits for cities like Villa Rica that are in the process of upgrading its water and sewer systems.
Recipients of the WaterFirst designation receive a 1% reduction in interest rates for GEFA loans, as well as becoming eligible for annual Community Development Block Grants, and to receive bonus points for applications to a grant program.
The standards for the WaterFirst program are rigorous; Villa Rica is the 38th city in Georgia to receive the designation since the program was initiated in 2002.
