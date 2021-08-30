Villa Rica officials have unveiled a proposed $37.7 million budget that is 8% less than last year and relies on keeping the millage rate the same.
The budget is subject to change by members of the City Council, who began a series of meetings Aug. 24 to discuss the FY 2022 spending plan. That was also the day that the first of three public hearings was held on the millage rate.
City staffers are proposing that the millage rate remain the same as last year, 6.250, which was the first time the council had raised the tax rate in 11 years. Because the overall tax digest — the taxable value of all the property — has increased, that same rate will generate more tax revenue than in the previous year.
According to documents released by the city, the digest has grown by 4.48% in the past year and the 6.250 millage rate is expected to generate $162,000 in additional revenue due to the increased value of properties in both Douglas and Carroll counties, as well as new growth across the city.
State law defines this increased revenue as a tax increase and requires three public hearings so that residents can provide input before the millage rate is set. The first two of those hearings took place Tuesday. The third is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 31, the same night the council is scheduled to adopt the millage rate.
Aug. 31 is also the date for the first of three public hearings scheduled on the budget itself, which the council plans to adopt on Sept. 21. The budget is currently available for public inspection on the city’s website.
The city’s fiscal year runs from October to September.
In a transmittal letter to the council that prefaces the budget, Mayor Gil McDougal describes it as “very lean, but still allows the city to maintain current operations.”
The letter notes that some of the city’s other revenue streams, particularly sales tax and hotel-motel tax are improving as the overall economy bounces back from the pandemic year of 2020. But residential and commercial building permits are in decline, reflecting the lingering effects of last year’s economic slowdown which has affected labor and the cost of construction materials.
The budget anticipates a decrease in permit revenue of $382,500.
On the other hand, the budget anticipates an increase in the city’s sales tax revenues to $272,139, as well as $120,000 in increases from the Recreation Department and Pine Mountain Gold Museum.
After raising water rates over three successive years, the city council did not include a rate increase in its FY 2021 budget. But the proposed budget for 2022 proposes a slight increase in volume rates that will translate into an 86-cent increase for water customers. The budget proposes no increase in sewer fees.
Sanitation fees will increase for those who have two carts for their residential curbside trash pickups. The city already provides one cart at a reduced rate for the trash service provided by GFL Environmental. The city had provided a second cart at a discounted rate of $5.45 per month after GFL discontinued its recycling program.
But that additional discount had proved to be a financial strain on sanitation services, which are supposed to be self-supporting. So, the proposed budget raises that monthly fee for a second cart to $12.66.
While the city has lowered its proposed general fund expenses by 8%, the city nevertheless is planning to move forward with $7.4 million in capital projects next year, the most expensive of which are related to water infrastructure upgrades.
The biggest of those capital projects is $1.9 million set aside for upgrades on the city’s north water treatment plant, which is the first phase of what will eventually be a $10 million investment on that facility. Funding for those upgrades is expected to come from a low-interest loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA),
Along with the infrastructure improvement, the budget anticipates the purchase of new police vehicles, work on streets and sidewalks, and $190,000 for work to advance Conners Road Park.
Major funding for those capital projects will come from the city’s share of Douglas County Special Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), the water-sewer fund, and other sources.
Despite trimming the general fund budget, the city plans to continue its investment in its employees. The budget does not include a cost-of-living increase, but it does plan to boost employee benefits by over $300,000, including making additions to the city’s self-funded insurance, workers’ compensation, and retirement plans.
McDougal’s transmittal letter notes that some of the city’s increased operating expenses for the new fiscal year are beyond the city’s control, such as liability insurance, utilities, fuel, and other supplies.
