The Villa Rica City Council will discuss potential lights along Mirror Lake Boulevard, two temporary signage requests and new patrol cars for the Villa Rica Police Department at the next meeting Aug. 8.

The pathway adjacent to Mirror Lake Boulevard has received a right-of-way easement that will allow the installation of lighting. The City of Villa Rica received a revised cost estimate on the lighting from Greystone Power Corporation at $3,937. The staff recommendation within the memo suggests that the City Council approves of the payment totalling $3,937 to GreyStone Power to complete the project.