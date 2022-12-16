Villa Rica has a new city clerk and assistant clerk following a reorganization that became effective Monday, Dec 5.

Theresa Campbell, former Assistant Clerk, is now the City Clerk, replacing longtime former clerk Alisa Doyal, who has become Main Street Manager. Janet Chumley, formerly in charge of Main Street, has become the city’s Tourism Manager, filling a position that was vacated earlier this year by former manager Sharon Dupont.

