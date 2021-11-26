Current housing developments in the City of Villa Rica project a population growth of 30,775 by the end of a five-year period.
Because of the many developments, the city estimates that school enrollment in Carroll County will increase by at least a thousand or more students.
However, Chris Montesinos, deputy director of community development, said that the school system will still be able to afford the increase of students.
“New development pays school taxes which provides additional revenue for the schools to accommodate future students,” said Montesinos.
Not only does the development impact the school system, but its also an impact on the city, Montesinos said.
“The city has to provide the infrastructure to prepare for this development to come, and of course than cost money,” said Montesinos. “It’s just a matter of how we are able to structure our finances or find other sources to offset the expenses.”
The City of Villa Rica currently has 36 housing developments in its five-year growth forecast. But, Montesinos told the Villa Rican on Tuesday that some of those projects may not happen.
“There are a lot of contingencies in what we are forecasting,” said Montesinos. “But, this is just a forecast of what we have on the horizon.
“So, a lot of those projects are not 100% adapted, there are some more promising than others from a timeline stand point, while some are already in development.”
Montesinos said that the Southwire expansion, the ServePro Logistics Facility, Birches at Villa Rica are just some of the promising developments that have already been started.
“Those are in process, almost ready to be finished,” said Montesinos.
Other developments, however, could take even longer than the five-year forecast depending on the developer(s), Montesinos said.
“All of these are more or less private developments,” said Montesinos. “We don’t have a lot of control over when they are able to get their financing, when they are able to get their land disturbance permit, etc. They are pretty much scheduled in the private sector.”
