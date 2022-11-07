MURDER

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds holds up a photo of Harold Dakers, who is wanted in connection with a murder that occurred Friday in Lithia Springs.

 Derrick Mahone / Douglas County Sentinel

A Villa Rica man is wanted in connection to a murder that occurred in Lithia Springs last week.

Harold Dakers, 34, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Kaleshia Lyons, 29, at her grandmother’s Lithia Springs residence.

