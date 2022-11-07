A Villa Rica man is wanted in connection to a murder that occurred in Lithia Springs last week.
Sheriff Tim Pounds said during a Monday afternoon news conference that Lyons died from blunt force trauma to the head and face.
He said when deputies arrived on the scene on Nov. 4 that Lyons was already deceased.
“She was alone during the time of the murder,” Pounds said.
Dakers was out on a $25,000 bond in Carroll County on June 19 rape and aggravated assault charges involving the victim. Pounds confirmed the two cases are related.
“This is an active case and we are not giving out too much information,” Pounds said.
Pounds said he didn’t believe that Dakers posed a threat to the public, but didn’t rule out the suspect harming himself or law enforcement officers.
“He did make a statement that he is not going back to jail,” Pounds said. “I take that a certain way. We certainly don’t want anybody to approach him if they spot him.”
Dakers was arrested on June 19 by the Villa Rica Police Department after they were notified of an alleged incident at the Hampton Court Apartments on Industrial Boulevard in Carroll County.
According to the police report, VRPD Det. Matthew Weingarten determined that Lyons had been allegedly choked to the point of unconsciousness by Dakers, who was demanding the passcode for her phone.
Dakers allegedly forced himself upon the victim, raping her, before he allowed her to leave.
Villa Rica Police said in a Facebook post Monday morning that Dakers had been spotted in the city and asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911. He was still on the run as of press time Monday evening.
“We will catch him,” Pounds said. “It’s just a matter of time, I promise you that.”
