In June 2016, state engineers proposed a “quick response” project that would finally end years of traffic congestion at one of Villa Rica’s most congested intersections.
At the end of August — five years later — the project is finally here: a “mini roundabout” designed to keep cars moving at Dallas Highway and Punkintown Road.
Although partially in use for about a week, Georgia Department of Transportation work crews installed a concrete circle in the middle of the traffic circle. That was the final touch in a project that has been actively under construction since June.
Previously, the intersection of two of the city’s busiest roadways had been controlled by a three-way stop. Although common, such intersections sometimes confuse drivers who don’t know if they have the right of way, or cause delay when motorists, out of politeness, don’t take their turn and instead yield to other drivers.
That created a situation in which cars could be lined up for literal miles in three directions as motorists waited their turn to pass through the crossing.
Some residents and city staff had wanted a traffic light to control the intersection, but the state engineers found that the traffic flow at the intersection was not appropriate for the light.
Instead, GDOT proposed a roundabout, a solution to which traffic engineers are increasingly turning to control traffic.
Currently, there are only three other roundabouts in Carroll County, one on U.S. 27 Alternate at the county jail, another in Whitesburg, and the third in Roopville.
The traffic circles are favored because they keep traffic moving, thus saving motorists time. They also provide considerable fuel savings because motorists don’t spend as much time idling their vehicles.
Roundabouts may become more common, especially in Villa Rica, where there are two other roundabouts being discussed. One of those may turn out to be the largest such constructions in the state.
In February, the City Council approved resolutions to indicate the city’s support of two additional roundabout projects recommended by GDOT. One of these would be constructed at Highway 78 and Highway 61/Industrial Boulevard.
That would result in a massive, multi-lane roundabout at the current Walgreens, CVS, Dollar Tree, and Bank OZK locations. City officials have said the project could be the size of Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C., a traffic circle that controls 10 intersections in that metropolitan city.
The second roundabout would be built at the intersection of Highway 78 and Rocky Branch Road.
When the North Loop is built, it will make a direct connection between State Route 101 (Rockmart Road) to Highway 61 (the Dallas Highway.) Both of those intersections are also scheduled to be controlled by roundabouts; in fact, the Highway 61 roundabout will be only a short distance from the one just completed, based on current plans.
And Punkintown Road, which is already scheduled for a major rehab, may have a series of roundabouts as it transitions to Mirror Lake Boulevard and Liberty Road, primarily to control the speed of motorists who travel the roadway.
However, there is no word as to when these projects will be under way. Given the glacial pace of GDOT projects generally, it could take many years before they are complete.
