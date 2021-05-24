Villa Rica residents who use the city’s residential garbage pickup will see their rates increase 45 cents, starting June 1.
The rate increase is due to an annual increase based on the Consumer Price Index that is part of the city’s contract with GFL Environmental, the company that provides the service.
In 2020, GFI had wanted to raise rates due to an increased cost in handling recycled goods, but the city avoided the rate hike by ending the residential recycling program.
The 45-cent increase was approved during the May 11 council meeting. It is 2 cents higher than the company’s rate, but Deputy City Manager and chief financial officer Sarah Andrews told the council the extra pennies would help the city’s sanitation department’s revenues keep pace with its already tight budget margin.
The city collects the fees for the 5,700 curbside carts that GFL has distributed across the city. Currently, those residents pay $12.23 per month for one cart; the new fee will raise that rate to $12.66.
Each year, GFL — which has a three-year contract with the city — increases its per-cart fee based on the Consumer Price Index as it is calculated for cities like Villa Rica within an urban, metropolitan area. This year, that CPI boost amounts to 3.5%.
Last year, however, the company presented the city with an 8.6% increase, since its processor for recycled goods had raised its rate, and because some residents were misusing special recycling bins by putting non-recyclable trash in them. That would have raised residential fees by more than $1.
However, the city avoided that customer fee increase by discontinuing the recycling service.
During a discussion of the rate hike during a work session that preceded the council meeting, members seemed to signal some interest in re-bidding the garbage pick-up contract when it expires next year. But Mayor Gil McDougal noted that the last time the contract was ending, GFL was the sole bidder for the service.
