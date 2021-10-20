Michael Young came to Villa Rica in 2001 as a U.S. Army veteran with the rank of captain. He commanded a tank company in Northern Germany during the Cold War and has been a successful business manager with experience handling hundreds of millions of dollars in sales, millions of square feet in facilities, thousands of employees and tens of millions of dollars in operating budgets. Before being elected to the City Council, he volunteered with the city’s citizen committees for four years, from 2015 to 2019, starting with the Recreation Advisory Committee. Later, he joined the Main Street Advisory Board, the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Downtown Development Authority. He has served on City Council for two years.
Q. Why are you seeking this office?
I have been a City Council Member for the past two years and am well aware of the time commitment needed to represent the citizens of Mirror Lake and Villa Rica. Being a City Council Member is more than just attending a workshop and a city council meeting each month. I attend almost every weekly Golden Business of The Month presentation by the Main Street Advisory Board to celebrate the businesses that support our downtown spirit. I have attended every Gold Rush Festival, every Thrill at The Mill, every Christmas on Main Festival, Trail Head dedications, numerous new business ribbon-cutting and grand openings, Charettes for the Livable Centers Initiative, Georgia Initiative for Community Housing, and numerous Rise ‘n Shine meetings hosted by the city and the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.
I am chairman of the City Council Finance Committee, as well as being a member of the City Council Parks and Recreation Committee and City Council Library Advisory Committee. Additionally, since Ward 4 is mostly in Douglas County; I attend the Douglas County Board of Commissioners workshops and meetings each twice a month to stay knowledgeable about Douglas County actions that may impact my Ward. The Mayor and I have quarterly stakeholder meetings with Douglas County Leadership to make sure communications on important issues is maintained. I also engage with my constituents and other residents via email, phone calls and even home visits to discuss issues. It’s safe to say I average about 100 hours a month completing the obligations of being the City Council Member for Ward 4.
But the bigger consideration is I have a vision for what I would like Villa Rica and Mirror Lake to be in the future. I see a Villa Rica as a balanced community where residents can live, work, shop and play. I see a Villa Rica that retains the feel of a small town downtown but offers so much more. I see a Villa Rica that is attractive to the entire range of young adults starting out, new families, established families and older adults.
Q. What are your top three goals for your term if elected?
The first item is to get out from behind on the water and sewer infrastructure issue. There is always work to be done in this area, but we need to get to the point where we are looking forward rather than backward. The second item is implementation of downtown development ideas from the programs we have hosted — the Renaissance Strategic Vision & Plan (RSVP), the Livable Centers Initiative (LCI), and others. I believe our residents want to see progress along these lines rather than feeling Villa Rica is stagnant.
The third item is traffic management. Growth will always bring more traffic and we need to constantly look for methods to help ease the increased flow. It could be simple things like a turn lane here or a traffic signal there. It could be a round-about or a wider road in higher density areas. We know traffic will increase so we need to get projects on the calendar to address what we can.
Q. What should the city do to manage its inevitable growth?
I believe balance is the key to successful growth. We cannot be just single family detached homes, we cannot be just boutique shops. We need some of everything in housing, commercial, industrial and retail businesses. Determining and guiding that balance will be the real difficulty.
Q. Other than growth, what is the toughest issue facing the city, and what do you think should be done?
We’re back to that water and sewer infrastructure issue. There are parts of older Villa Rica that are in terrible condition. Newer developments like Mirror Lake, Reid Plantation, and West Lakes don’t have this problem. But in the heart of Villa Rica, there is infrastructure which is 50-75 years old and failing. The extent of the problem and the cost to replace in such tight quarters just adds to the difficulties.
Q. How would you describe the overall “climate” of Villa Rica, in terms of economics, livability, and relations within the community? What areas need improvement and where are we on track?
In the past two years Villa Rica has done very well financially. The enterprise funds (water, sewer and sanitation) are in much better shape, the general fund has grown, and we have reduced the use of SPLOST monies for recurring expenses. Villa Rica remains a very livable small city attracting both people and businesses. The city comes together well for events like Gold Rush, Christmas on Main and our concerts
But COVID has had a huge impact on attendance for Parks & Recreation sports. I feel that these community gatherings are what fires the “We Are VR” feeling in our residents. We need to celebrate our city and successes more, and look at revitalizing our Parks and Recreation programs to help draw young families and the city together.
