A Villa Rica woman struck a plea deal with federal prosecutors in relation to charges of embezzling over $200,000 from her former employer, an Atlanta-based real estate management company.

Nicole Leigh Stamps-Mims, 35, of Villa Rica, pleaded guilty before Judge Steve C. Jones in the Atlanta Division of Northern District of Georgia United States District Court on Sept. 27, for the charge of wire fraud from Exclusive Association Management (EAM).

