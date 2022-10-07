A Villa Rica woman struck a plea deal with federal prosecutors in relation to charges of embezzling over $200,000 from her former employer, an Atlanta-based real estate management company.
Nicole Leigh Stamps-Mims, 35, of Villa Rica, pleaded guilty before Judge Steve C. Jones in the Atlanta Division of Northern District of Georgia United States District Court on Sept. 27, for the charge of wire fraud from Exclusive Association Management (EAM).
According to court documents, beginning on a date unknown, but estimated to be about Aug. 21, 2015, and continuing through Oct. 10, 2018, in the Northern District of Georgia, Mims did knowingly “devise and intend to devise a scheme and artifice to defraud, and to obtain money and property by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises, and by omission of material facts, well knowing and having reason to know that said pretenses, representations, and promises were and would be false and fraudulent when made and caused to be made and that said omissions were and would be material.”
EAM is a real estate property management company which oversees day to day operations of rental investment properties located in Douglasville, Villa Rica and Bremen.
According to court documents, Mims was employed as an administrative assistant for EAM for about three years. In her position, she conducted tenant screenings, coordinated maintenance and repairs, performed property inspections, and collected rent, meaning Mims had access to EAM’s accounting files and bank account information, as she would process the tenants’ monthly rent payments.
Prosecutors say Mims used her position as administrative assistant to embezzle approximately $210,000 from the company.
After collecting payment from tenants, she fraudulently deposited checks and money orders intended for EAM into her own bank account, per court documents.
Additionally, Mims routed wire transfers originally sent to and intended for EAM’s bank account into her own bank account, all without the knowledge or authorization of the company or its owner.
According to court documents, to conceal her fraudulent scheme, Mims collected rent from EAM tenants and provided the tenants with receipts upon their request and would then falsely record that the tenant failed to pay rent in the company’s records.
“Each month she rotated which tenants ‘failed’ to pay rent, so as to not put any individual tenant’s account in arrears and draw attention,” the court document states.
Mims deposited personal checks, money orders, and wire transfers into her personal bank account at Bank of America, per court documents. Depositing these items caused information to be electronically transmitted, by means of interstate wire communication, in the Northern District of Georgia.
Due to Mims’ guilty plea, she is subject to maximum and minimum mandatory penalties of a maximum of 20 years in prison or the minimum of no jail time, supervised release of zero to three years, a maximum fine of $250,000, or twice the gain or twice the loss, whichever is greatest, full restitution, and forfeiture of any and all proceeds from the commission of the offense.
Mims had been charged with theft by taking in 2009 for stealing $500 from her employer at the time.
According to final disposition documents, Mims negotiated eight years of probation for that offense and was protected under first offenders rights. Her probation began May 2010, meaning it was active at the time of her hiring by EAM.
In an email statement, EAM broker Julie Stephens said the company conducted pre-employment screenings before hiring Mims.
“We conducted a background check which did not produce evidence of this charge in Douglas County due to first offender rights, so she was able to steal again on a much grander scale,” Stephens said. “We are disappointed in the system that this original charge was expunged from her record while still under probation. Probation did not work for this individual. However, we are thankful for the most recent win in Federal court and are hoping for the maximum sentence available for such behavior.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.