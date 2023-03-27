The Villa Rica Police Department arrested 27-year-old Demetrius Tatum for multiple felony counts of Illegal possession of a controlled substance as well as possession with intent to distribute.
According to the report, on Thursday, around 10:20 p.m. a VRPD officer was parked in his patrol car on SR 8. While stationary, a 2017 Chrysler Limited past the officer traveling eastbound. As the vehicle passed, the officer stated that he could smell the odor of marijuana, and pulled out behind the only vehicle traveling eastbound. As they continued down the road the odor never left and there was no car in front of or behind the car.
The officer activated emergency lights and sirens initiating a traffic stop near Westview Drive. As the officer approached the vehicle, he stated that the odor of marijuana became stronger. The officer made contact with the driver, later identified as Tatum and informed him as to why he was stopped, and asked about the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Tatum did inform the officer that he had a “zip,” which is another name for an ounce of marijuana.
At that point Tatum was instructed to exit the vehicle, according to the report, and Tatum cooperated with no issues. The officer requested backup and asked for search consent from Tatum, to which Tatum granted. Tatum was reportedly then secured in handcuffs to the rear for the purpose of detainment.
A probable cause search of the vehicle found 51 grams of marijuana contained inside of two clear plastic baggies. The search also yielded six multi-colored bags containing marijuana gummies.
A scale and plastic bags were found in the vehicle which are commonly used to package and prepare marijuana for resale. Tatum was also found in possession of THC wax, which is a schedule one controlled substance, and a pill with the imprint m523 and identified on drugs.com as Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Hydrochloride, a pill imprinted G456, and another that was imprinted with E502 which is Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine also known as adderall. All of the pills are schedule two controlled substances.
Tatum was arrested and transported to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
