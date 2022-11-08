The Villa Rica man wanted for his involvement in the murder of his child’s mother has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Villa Rica Police were notified Tuesday by a citizen that the murder suspect, Harold Dakers, 34, was seen entering the woods near Villa Trace and North Lassiter Street.
According to authorities, officers entered the woods to begin the search and located Dakers next to a creek.
Dakers pulled a handgun out and then began to run through the creek, according to authorities.
Officers lost sight of Dakers due to a bend in the creek and then heard a gunshot. Dakers was found in the creek suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was notified along with the Carroll County coroner.
“We are sad that this search ended this way, but we are grateful no one else was injured,” VRPD said in a press release.
Dakers was accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Kaleshia Lyons, 29, at her grandmother’s Lithia Springs residence on Nov. 4.
Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said during a Monday afternoon news conference that Lyons died from blunt force trauma to the head and face.
He said when deputies arrived on the scene on Nov. 4 that Lyons was already deceased.
“She was alone during the time of the murder,” Pounds said.
Dakers was out on a $25,000 bond in Carroll County on June 19 rape and aggravated assault charges involving the victim. Pounds confirmed the two cases are related.
