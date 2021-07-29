Weeks after the Facebook page for the Villa Rica Police Department was taken down for technical reasons, it’s now back up.
The department resumed control of the page late Monday after a state lawmaker read about the situation in the Times-Georgian newspaper and was able to reach a Facebook representative on behalf of the department.
That human contact was something that the VRPD had been unable to do since the takedown occurred because the department could not find any way themselves to contact the social media giant.
The page, through which the department communicates to the public everything from officer promotions to police emergencies, became inaccessible to the department about three weeks, according to Capt. Keith Shaddix.
An article about the situation was first published by the Times-Georgian on July 23, in which the newspaper reported that it had reached a press contact for the company, who said that the company’s “law enforcement team” would reach out to the department.
But a state lawmaker with access to Facebook’s legislative liaison saw the article and contacted the company on behalf of the VRPD.
Shaddix said that the problem appears to have been caused by an earlier problem with the department’s page.
The department’s original Facebook page, listed as “Villa Rica Police Department” became inaccessible to the department in late April. Shaddix said that there appeared to be a problem with how the page was set up.
So, the department created a new Facebook account, listed as “The Villa Rica Police Department.”
For some reason, Shaddix said, the algorithms that run on Facebook decided that the new Facebook page was a spoof page, and so crippled the department’s access to it. That left the department with no Facebook page at all.
While the page was down, the department added posts to Villa Rica’s city Facebook page, but Shaddix said that was not an ideal solution, because the city has its own messages to post to that page.
While the problem was ongoing, the department and the city’s information technology expert were unable to contact the Menlo Park, California, social media giant, with no success. Shaddix said there is no contacts listed on Facebook’s webpage for administrators who might resolve the problem.
A search of news headlines did not turn up a prior instance in which the company had taken down a police agency’s Facebook page.
Facebook’s help section states that pages are taken down or subject to limitations most often because they violate the company’s community standards. However, there are other reasons, including duplicate profiles.
The National Police Foundation says that Facebook and other social media platforms have become an invaluable part of law enforcement. Not only do they provide a public relations platform for law agencies, showcasing positive news items about a department, but social media also allows law officers to directly contact the public about emergency situations, the resolution of crimes by arrest, or to alert the public about missing persons.
Shaddix said that the Villa Rica Police Department has successfully solved a number of crimes simply by asking the public for information via its Facebook page.
“It’s amazing how many crimes we’ve solved by putting it out there and somebody will go ‘I know exactly who that is,’ ” Shaddix said.
