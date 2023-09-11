Douglasville nonprofit Gertrude’s House will sponsor “Walk It Out” for Breast Cancer Awareness. The event is coming up on Sept. 23rd.
CEO and founder Brenda Grissom runs Gertrude’s House and was contacted by phone for comment on next month’s event. Grissom was featured in West Georgia Living magazine earlier this year.
Grissom said participants in the walk register at Stewart Middle School in Douglasville at 7 a.m. Opening Ceremony is at 8 a.m. and then at 9 a.m. participants proceed to walk a lap around the school’s track, then cross the train tracks to make a loop around Douglasville, she said. And some people will do two laps, she said.
Grissom said that Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, on Dallas Highway, serves as the watering hole.
“They pass out water there,” she said.
Of course for symbolic walks such as this, the destination and goal for the walk in addition to fund-raising is more about raising awareness.
Also joining the Walk is the Atlanta Chapter of the National Basketball Retired Player Association. And Grissom said they want to participate and help to get the word out to men as well as women, since men can also get breast cancer.
Grissom said the money goes toward helping women and men who are struggling to make their co-pays, child care, and medication, “...we give them rides — all the needs of a person going through treatment for cancer. Or we’ll pay their GreyStone bills,” she said.
Grissom had faced her own challenges. This year she’s a 39-year breast cancer survivor and 13-year survivor for ovarian cancer.
She started the foundation to help those struggling through the treatment. They meet every third Thursday in Lithia Springs and their motto is: “We just want to be your battle-buddy,” Grissom said in a previous interview with the Sentinel.
Grissom strongly advocates doing a monthly self-exam along with the mammograms and regular doctor visits.
And in the West Georgia Living article Grissom shared what the community can do to help the organization.
“Go to our website and help by offering rides to treatment. Also, join in our monthly breast cancer support Zoom. Zoom meetings are held every third Thursday at 7 p.m. The link is posted on the website each month.
[And] you can support us by making a donation on our website,” she told WGL.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month, also called National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, is in October, and was started in 1985 by the American Cancer Society and Imperial Chemical Industries. The initial purpose of the month was to promote mammograms as the first line of defense against breast cancer.
For more information about “Walk It Out” or Gertrude’s House, visit the website at www.gertrudehouse.com.
