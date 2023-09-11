Grissom

Gertrude’s House CEO and founder Brenda Grissom is holding the annual “Walk It Out” for breast cancer awareness on Sept. 23.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Douglasville nonprofit Gertrude’s House will sponsor “Walk It Out” for Breast Cancer Awareness. The event is coming up on Sept. 23rd.

CEO and founder Brenda Grissom runs Gertrude’s House and was contacted by phone for comment on next month’s event. Grissom was featured in West Georgia Living magazine earlier this year.